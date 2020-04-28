Chloë Sevigny Poses Naked For Stunning Shoot At Nearly Nine Months Pregnant

Chloë Sevigny showed off her baby bump in a nude photoshoot for the latest edition of The Cut.

Sevigny, 45, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Siniša Mačković, was photographed over Zoom by Elizaveta Porodina for the publication.

The actress has been spending the last few weeks of her pregnancy in Manhattan with her other half.

Sevigny sat on her heels for the stunning snap, with her back partly to the camera.

Photographer Porodina said of the special shoot, “I’ve admired her work and her career and her as an artist and muse forever — since I started watching movies.”

“And when I learned that she was pregnant and that she’s in New York City right now, I knew it wouldn’t be just another portrait shoot; it would be a documentary piece about a person who’s living through a critical event in her personal life, during a crisis in collective human history. For me, as an artist, this is why I do photography: I want to document meaningful moments in peoples’ lives.”