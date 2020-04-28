Catherine Zeta-Jones Pulls Out Her Karaoke Machine For A Quarantine Concert

Catherine Zeta-Jones has her karaoke machine ready for a concert, live from her living room.

The Oscar-winning actress, 50, took to Instagram Monday night to show off the giant machine, teasing a show could be coming.

Zeta-Jones is currently self-quarantining amid the coronavirus outbreak with her husband Michael Douglas and their two children, daughter Carys, 17, and son Dylan, 19.

“You may be wondering why I’m sitting on the floor in my bathrobe with flashing lights on my face,” she teased in the clip. “It’s my karaoke machine revving up for a concert!”

She added, “Oh yeah. Full house, standing room only. Thank you, thank you very much.”

Captioning the fun video, Zeta-Jones wrote: “Monday night. Zeta’s in the house!”

While fans didn’t get to see Zeta-Jones break into song in the post, we all did see her show off her singing, and dancing, chops in 2003’s Oscar-wining film, “Chicago”.

Zeta-Jones went on to win a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for her role as Velma Kelly.