Janelle Monáe Is Uncovering Dark Secrets In ‘Homecoming’ Season 2 Trailer

Janelle Monáe is picking up the pieces of her identity in the new season of “Homecoming”.

On Tuesday, Amazon Prime Video dropped the full trailer for season 2 of the critically acclaimed mystery-thriller.

Photo: Amazon Prime Video

Things open with Monáe’s character waking up in a rowboat on a lake without any memory of how she got there or who she is.

Photo: Amazon Prime Video

Meanwhile, Stephan James reprises his role as Walter Cruz, attempting to build his new life until he realizes a new version of the original Homecoming Initiative is underway.

Photo: Amazon Prime Video

Photo: Amazon Prime Video

The new season also features returning star Hong Chau and newcomer Chris Cooper.

“Homecoming” season 2 premieres May 22 on Amazon Prime Video.