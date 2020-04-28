Janelle Monáe Is Uncovering Dark Secrets In ‘Homecoming’ Season 2 Trailer

Janelle Monáe is picking up the pieces of her identity in the new season of “Homecoming”.
RELATED: ‘Homecoming’ Is Back For Season 2 With More Mystery And Janelle Monáe
On Tuesday, Amazon Prime Video dropped the full trailer for season 2 of the critically acclaimed mystery-thriller.
Things open with Monáe’s character waking up in a rowboat on a lake without any memory of how she got there or who she is.
Meanwhile, Stephan James reprises his role as Walter Cruz, attempting to build his new life until he realizes a new version of the original Homecoming Initiative is underway.
RELATED: Janelle Monae Got Mercury Poisoning From Eating Too Much Fish
The new season also features returning star Hong Chau and newcomer Chris Cooper.
“Homecoming” season 2 premieres May 22 on Amazon Prime Video.