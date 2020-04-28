Archie Panjabi Isn’t Spilling Any Tea On Her Rumoured Feud With ‘The Good Wife’ Co-Star Julianna Margulies

“The Good Wife” fans shouldn’t expect any more details about the show’s big behind-the-scenes feud.

In a new interview with The New York Times, star Archie Panjabi refused to dignify a question about her rumoured feud with her former co-star Julianna Margulies.

“You’re very naughty, Jessica,” she said to the interviewer.

Panjabi went on to talk about having fans interested in her side of the story about the feud.

“Let’s put it this way. We are living in a world where everybody wants to know everything. I completely understand why everyone asks about it,” she said. “Everybody I meet asks me about it, in some roundabout way. I just feel like, I’m doing work because of that character. Before Kalinda, I was always coming in for a few lines and it was hard to get roles. If people always want to know what happened, OK, it’s a small price to pay for all the wonderful things that show has given me. It sounds diplomatic, but it’s how I feel.”

All that said, Panjabi does have fond memories of her scenes with Margulies on the show.

“I’m not very complimentary of things,” she said. “I’m very British and I like to self-deprecate, but I do feel the Alicia and Kalinda scenes were one of the highlights of the show. I’m very proud of them.”

Rumours of the feud emerged after fans noticed that the character Kalinda Sharma and Alicia Florrick stopped sharing scenes together during season 4. In her final episode, Kalinda did share a drink with Alicia, but the scene was done via digital effects.

Asked if she might pop up in the series spin-off, W Network’s “The Good Fight”, Panjabi said, “I don’t know. I still get a lot of love for her, but she came in as a mystery and she left as a mystery. I don’t know if bringing back a character like that feels right. It took me time to get out of that character and for people to see me in a different light.”