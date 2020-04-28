Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber And More To Take Part In Virtual Fashion Show To Raise Money For COVID-19 Relief Fund

Some of the most famous faces in fashion are set to team up for a virtual fashion show to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

The likes of Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Karlie Kloss, Diane von Fürstenberg and Ashley Graham are set to feature in the second CR Runway event, to take place on May 1 on YouTube.

The star-studded “CR Runway with amfAR Against COVID-19: Fashion Unites” lineup also includes Adriana Lima, Virgil Abloh, Alexander Wang, Karolina Kurkova, Miss Fame, Karen Elson, Alessandra Ambrosio and Carolyn Murphy.

RELATED: With Met Gala Postponed, Billy Porter Is Asking Fashionistas To Recreate The Gala’s Most Iconic Looks For Vogue

The event will help raise awareness for the amfAR Fund to Fight COVID-19.

CR Runway founder Carine Roitfeld said in a statement, “As we face times of great uncertainty, our support for one another is more important than ever.”

“Embracing fashion as the creative expression through which to support the health and safety of our global communities, we hope this show can offer a small moment of hope, inspiration, and uplifting connection. A modest contribution as our world unites to collectively weather the storm of this pandemic together.”

RELATED: Cardi B And Fashion Nova Donating $1,000 An Hour To Those Affected By Coronavirus

The upcoming show will include looks from models’ own wardrobes, styled by Roitfeld and her team.

amfAR CEO Kevin Robert Frost said of amfAR’s Fund to Fight COVID-19: “amfAR is uniquely positioned to contribute to the all-out effort to develop effective treatments for the coronavirus.”

“There is no doubt we can do this and remain fully committed to HIV research and to finding a cure for the 38 million people worldwide who are living with HIV — that commitment hasn’t changed.”