Kylie Jenner Twerks To ‘Tiger King’ Remix Of Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Savage’ With Stassie Karanikolaou

Kylie Jenner is keeping up with TikTok while in quarantine.
On Monday, the 22-year-old cosmetics billionaire joined her longtime BFF Stassie Karanikolaou in a series of TikTok dances shot at her newly purchased $36.5 million home in the Holmby Hills neighbourhood in Los Angeles.
RELATED: Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Chats Away As She Crashes Dad Travis Scott’s Instagram Live
In one of the videos, shared to Karanikolaou’s personal TikTok page, the two friends appear bikini-clad as Jenner shows off some never-before-seen twerking set to the “Tiger King” remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s hit “Savage”.
In another video, Jenner and Karanikolaou change into athletic wear to accept a dance challenge made to DaBaby’s “Vibez”.
RELATED: Kylie Jenner Tries To Scare Sleeping Kris Jenner But Her Prank Doesn’t Go As Planned
The reality TV star went beyond the dances to parody some hilarious moments from “Keeping Up The Kardashians”, which she shared to her TikTok and Instagram pages.
RELATED: Kylie Jenner Says She Struggled To See Stormi’s Face Properly Before Undergoing Laser Eye Surgery
In one sketch, Jenner lip-syncs to her sister Kendall Jenner’s “You’re Cute Jeans” moment with their momager Kris Jenner from the show in 2017.
As a bonus, Jenner recreated some classic “KUWTK” moments, including that meme-worthy time when her older sister Kim Kardashian lost her diamond earring in the ocean.