Cameron Diaz Spills On Quarantine Life With 3-Month-Old Daughter Radix

This year has been challenging for everyone, including new mom Cameron Diaz.

Not only did the actress, 47, welcome her first child in January, daughter Radix, with husband Benji Madden, but shortly after giving birth, the world entered a quarantine period amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In an appearance on Gucci Westman’s YouTube channel, Diaz opened up about how different her life is as a mother.

“I’ve kind of been living a quarantine life anyhow because I have a 3-month-old — 3 and 1/2 month — my life has been completely quiet and still for the last few months,” she added. “But I was able to have all my friends over all the time and now I don’t see anybody. We just don’t see each other, it’s so crazy.”

“I love being married,” she also said about life with the Good Charlotte frontman. “The best thing that ever happened to me was finding my husband and our partnership and his friendship and all that.”

But little Radix and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is keeping her plenty busy.

Admitting the show brings her “true joy” and called even called Ru her current “spirit animal.”