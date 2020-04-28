Michael Madsen Reveals Details From Quentin Tarantino’s Scrapped ‘Pulp Fiction’ Spin-Off

Quentin Tarantino fans never got a “Vega Brothers” movie, but at least they’re finally getting some details.

RELATED: Quentin Tarantino Finally Shares Gimp’s Backstory From ‘Pulp Fiction’

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, actor Michael Madsen talks about how his “Reservoir Dogs” character Vic Vega was meant to crossover with John Travolta’s “Pulp Fiction” character Vincent Vega for their own spin-off.

“We were supposed to be in Amsterdam, criminally,” says Madsen of Tarantino’s thoughts. “The picture was going to start out with the two of us being released from prison in different states. And we open up a club in Amsterdam.”

In “Pulp Fiction”, Vincent Vega at one point says that he had just returned to L.A. from Amsterdam.

RELATED: Quentin Tarantino Once Drunk-Pitched Pierce Brosnan A James Bond Movie

Unfortunately, it looks like too much time has passed, meaning the “Vega Brothers” movie is unlikely to ever see the light of day.

“He had come up with this idea that it would be the twin brothers of Vic and Vincent, who met after the deaths of their siblings,” Madsen said. “It was very complicated, but when Quentin starts discussing an idea, it’s very easy to go along with it.”