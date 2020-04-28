James Corden Shares The Real Reason He Didn’t Drive During Justin Bieber’s Carpool Karaoke

James Corden is revealing why he wasn’t driving during Justin Bieber‘s episode of “Carpool Karaoke.” The late-night host explained his reasoning during Monday’s episode of “The Late Late Show“, when he had Joe Jonas on as a guest. During their chat, Jonas recalled his own experience on the singing segment with his brothers, Nick and Kevin.

“I saw the rumor a while back that you didn’t drive your own car. You drove your car that day,” Jonas said. “I will back you up. I don’t know about the other days, but that day [you did].”

“Thank you, Joe. Thank you. I appreciate you saying that. That means a great deal,” Corden responded. “… I have driven it for 47 of the 52, yes.”

Rumors that Corden doesn’t drive during the segment circulated after a fan captured a video of the car being pulled by a truck during filming. As for why Corden didn’t drive during Bieber’s segment, Jonas guessed that it was because there were “probably 3,000 girls following you and you want to make sure you have somebody safely driving the way.”