Andy Grammer Says Raising A Newborn Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic Is ‘Intense’

Andy Grammer is dealing with a lot at the moment.

On April 3, in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, the singer-songwriter and his wife Aijia welcomed their second child, Israel ‘Izzy’ Blue.

Appearing on the new episode of Rainn Wilson’s SoulPancake web series “Hey There, Human” on Tuesday, Grammer talked about raising a newborn during quarantine.

“It’s a lot to have happen at the same time, to have a pandemic and then have a baby… for how intense it is, because it’s game time all the time, I think they give back a real sweetness in kind of a confusing time…. they don’t know what’s going on and they don’t care and that’s actually really nice,” he said.

He added, “So you’re being forced to be in the moment, even though it can be really frustrating, it can be really, really sweet.”

Grammer also performed his hit song “Naive” on the show.

New episodes of “Hey There, Human” stream live weekdays at 12 p.m. PT on the SoulPancake Instagram channel.