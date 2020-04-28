Keith Urban Praises Wife Nicole Kidman: ‘I Definitely Married Up’

Keith Urban is getting candid about his marriage to Nicole Kidman.

During an interview with Zane Lowe on “At Home with Apple Music”, the country superstar reveals he’s always learning from his wife of nearly 15 years.

“What I’ve learned from her is to be more fearless in artistry and go for the curious place that you want to go to as an artist. Don’t question it,” he shares with Lowe. “She just goes towards something and I’m like, ‘Can you do that?’ She goes, ‘I don’t know, but I’m interested in that.’ That fearlessness, and it’s actually not even fearlessness. Fear doesn’t come into it. It’s only curiosity. It’s pure curiosity. She just goes without questioning it.”

Urban also explains that Kidman’s fearlessness has greatly impacted his music, adding, “Yeah, I definitely married up.”

And there’s no doubt the “Big Little Lies” star is her husband’s No. 1 fan, singing and dancing in all of his recent Instagram livestreams.

Urban’s latest single “Polaroid” is available now, which follows his recent release “God Whispered Your Name”.

Both tracks will be featured on the singer’s forthcoming album, expected to arrive in the fall.