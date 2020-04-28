Meghan Markle Has Hired Princess Diana’s Former Lawyer For Ongoing Court Case Against Mail On Sunday

Princess Diana’s former lawyer is representing Meghan Markle in her ongoing lawsuit against Mail on Sunday.

Meghan is suing the British tabloid paper and its parent company for publishing a letter she wrote to her father Thomas Markle. The civil lawsuit accuses the outlet of copyright infringement, misuse of private information, and violating the U.K.’s data protection law with the publication of the letter.

A pre-trial hearing took place Friday, with lawyer David Sherborne helping to fight Markle’s case.

There is a difference, the High Court judge was told, between "public interest" and the "public being interested in" something. Meghan's team argues the Mail on Sunday was doing the latter – not the former — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) April 24, 2020

Sherborne’s law firm biography confirms he’s worked with the likes of Harry Styles, Paul Weller, Chelsea Clinton, Paul McCartney and many more famous faces in the past.

Harry has previously mentioned his late mother and her battle with the press when talking about his wife Meghan.

“I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces,” he said in October 2019, when announcing the couple was taking legal action.