Selena Gomez ‘Just Sobbed’ When Listening To ‘Amazing Artist’ Billie Eilish’s ‘Everything I Wanted’

Selena Gomez praises Billie Eilish as a one-of-a-kind artist who is wise beyond her years.

Eilish caught momentum at age 15. By 18 she is a five-time Grammy-winning superstar with one of the most impressive debut album performances in history.

Gomez, 27, is another artist who found fame at an early age and she is supremely impressed with Eilish’s understanding of the world. Especially the song “Everything I Wanted”.

“First I’ll say, just the understanding she… she already knows of what this industry can be and become,” Gomez told “Beats 1” host Zane Lowe. “And when I heard that song I just sobbed because I’ve been doing this for so long and it’s like — damn, that’s so true.”

“There’s so many moments where I was just like, ‘Oh, it doesn’t matter who you are,'” Gomez continued. “There are moments in my life that are like, ‘Is this it?'”

Gomez is firmly opposed to anyone who believes the “amazing artist” Eilish has not earned the success she has achieved: “She deserved every single that she has got.”

Eilish’s debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, dropped on March 29, 2019. By June of that year, it had sold 1.3 million copies in the U.S. and became the year’s bestselling album in Canada.