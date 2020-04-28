Amy Schumer Opens Up About Husband’s Autism Spectrum Diagnosis, Family Plans And More With Howard Stern

In a candid chat with Howard Stern, Amy Schumer is opening up about her husband’s autism spectrum diagnosis, the couple’s plans to expand their family, and more.

Last March, Schumer revealed her husband Chris Fischer had been diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum. The comedian says the news came as a relief for Fischer.

“He was really relieved and I think he felt really empowered. People have been making him feel like he was kind of bad, wrong or a jerk his whole life because some of the behaviour is really strange,” she explains to Stern on his SiriusXM channel. “To hear you’re not a bad person, your brain is different and here are some tools that can help you navigate your life and your communication with the people you love, it was really emotional. He was really happy about it.”

Schumer adds, “There’s nothing I would change about him. With his brain and how he is socially, it’s all good to me.”

That goes for their son, Gene, as well, telling Stern she’s “not worried” if he is also on the spectrum.

“I think there are so many parts of someone being autistic that make someone really brilliant, lovely and interesting. A lot of my favourite people are on the spectrum,” she says.

Although Schumer had a difficult pregnancy, suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum and spending hours vomiting at times, she and Fischer are hopeful about adding another child to the family, despite her illness.

“Seriously, once you meet your baby, you’re like ‘oh my god! I would have been sick like that for 10 years just to meet you for an hour,'” she adds.

The “Trainwreck” star says the current pandemic has put a pause on IVF for now, with the couple isolating in Martha’s Vineyard.

“We got these embryos but right now, we were going to try and make a move and COVID happened,” Schumer says.

Should they have a second child, the couple will probably think long and hard about the baby’s name after accidentally naming their son Gene Attell Fischer, which sounded a lot like “genital fissure.”

“It never dawned on me. All the blood rushed to my head. Everyone was saying, ‘I don’t think it’s a big deal.’ I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?'” she says. The couple has since changed Gene’s middle name to David.

“Everybody gave me credit, but no. It was a huge f*** up. The first of many failures, right out of the gate,” she jokes.