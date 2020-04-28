Trevor Noah, Samantha Bee, Post Malone Among 2020 Webby Nominees

The Hollywood takeover of the Internet continues as the likes of Trevor Noah, Samantha Bee and Post Malone snag nominations at the 24th Annual Webby Awards.

The Webbys have announced the nominees for the 2020 awards ceremony. The event would typically take place in New York City, but will instead pivot to an Internet celebration on Tuesday, May 19. This, of course, is in response to social distancing measures put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The public voting period kicks off Tuesday, April 28 – click here to vote.

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” is nominated in the Best Web Personality category, while A$AP Rocky’s “The Kids Turned Out Fine” video got a nod in the Arts & Experimental (Video) section. “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” is acknowledged for their Comedy Shortform video “Historians Roast the President” and even Leonardo DiCaprio got a nod.

RELATED: Though Scuttled, SXSW Still Goes Ahead With Film Awards

Best Web Personality/Host (Video)

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” – Desi Lydic Womansplains: Comedy Central – Viacom

Joe La Puma – Complex’s “Sneaker Shopping”: Complex Networks

Amazon Studios – Little Late Night: The Foundry @ Meredith

Dave on TikTok: The Washington Post

Does it Fart?: Yellow Bear Studios

Best Writing (Video)

The Lift: & Co. / NoA

#MoviePosterMovie “In The Time It Takes To Get There”: Black Dog Films

The Truth is Worth It: Droga5

AFTERSHOT: An App to Help Cowardly Politicians Talk About Gun Control: Kelly&Kelly

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) – Naughty Or: Wieden+Kennedy

Art & Experimental (Video)

Epoch: Artist

A$AP Rocky “The Kids Turned Out Fine”: Happy Place

Serious Klein – The Seed (Short Film): ICONOCLAST Germany GmbH

Brothers: MEMORY

Post Malone | Circles: Powster

Comedy Shortform (Video)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Trump’s Best Words 2019: Comedy Central – Viacom

Billy On The Street with Chris Evans: Funny Or Die

Making It: Nick Offerman & Amy Poehler Pun-Off: NBC Entertainment Marketing & Digital

Icelandagram: The Mystery Hour

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’s “Historians Roast the President”: Warner Media

Fashion & Beauty (Video)

Meet Silvia Fendi, the woman who’s stepped into Karl Lagerfeld’s shoes: CNN Worldwide

Juno Birch Breaks Down Her Alien Queen Beauty Routine | Extreme Beauty | Vogue: Condé Nast Entertainment

Vogue – Simon: A Survivor’s Story: Good Company

How Japanese Denim Is Made: MR PORTER

Shady, Mica: Refinery29

Music Video (Video)

DAE – “Where We’re Going (Official Video): DAE

Cellophane: Object & Animal/FKA twigs

Bon Iver – Naeem: Park Pictures

Earth: RYOT/Lil Dicky

Agoria – Call of the Wild: Soldats Films

Variety (Video)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Stephen Has a Story: CBS Interactive

Behind the Scenes of Aladdin Crosswalk the Musical w/ Will Smith: CBS Interactive

Leonardo DiCaprio & Quentin Tarantino Break Down Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s Main Character: Condé Nast Entertainment

Best Interview Ever – Gaten Matarazzo: IMDb

If I Could Tell You Just One Thing: Sundog Pictures Ltd.

Viral (Video)

Best Ever Food Review Show

Billie Eilish Watches Fan Covers on YouTube | Glamour: Condé Nast Entertainment

Sleeping Beauty Proposal: Friends At Work

Motherly: I was going to fold the clothes but instead I held you: Motherly

La Noria (Short Film): NightWheel Pictures

Branded Entertainment, Comedy (Video)

CollegeHumor/Universal Pictures: “Sneaking Into Your Own R-Rated Movie”: CH Media

Now That’s A Cardiac: Kovert Creative

Adidas Originals “Donald Glover Presents”: Mamag Studios

Make It with Idris Elba: Squarespace

Lyft – Giving Strangers A Lyft in Miami ft. Will Smith: Tool

Best Overall Social Presence – Media/Entertainment (Social)

HBO: ENGINE

National Geographic Social Media: National Geographic

The New Yorker on Social Media: The New Yorker

Vogue: Vogue

Miracle Workers Social Campaign: Warner Media

Best Social Video Series (Social)

Under a Minute: ALL ARTS

60 Second Docs: Indigenous Media

Golden Globes Elevator Series: InStyle

NFL Draft Letters: NFL

Apple – @apple – Experiments: TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Best Influencer (Social)

#Transform Ur Dorm: 360i

#twoistoofew: Lyft

Women Worth Watching: mcgarrybowen

NASA Names ‘Rolling Stones Rock’ on Mars: NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Nike – PLAYlist: R/GA

Arts & Entertainment (Social Video)

Oscars First Call: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

BMI’s Emoji That Track: Broadcast Music Inc.

A Holiday Reunion: Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Best Advice: Hoff Productions Inc

#NiceTweets with Tom Hanks

Celebrity/Fan (Social)

Comments By Celebs: Comments By Celebs

The Ellen DeGeneres Show: Ellen Digital Network

Jennifer Garner Instagram Account (specifically the Pretend Cooking Show series): Jennifer Garner

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood: Variety

Experimental & Innovation (Social)

Let’s Get Consensual – Consent Drop: Heat

Lucky Bastards: Lucky Generals\

Baby Blocker: McCann Manchester

Vogue Non issue – AR experience: Mccann Paris

Celine Dion: Album Scavenger Hunt across Instagram and Spotify: WMA / Weller Media Agency

Fashion & Beauty Social Content Series & Campaigns (Social)

Red, White, and You Do You: Billie

e.l.f. Cosmetics #eyeslipsface TikTok Campaign: e.l.f. Beauty

Adidas Originals Archive video series: Havas New York

eos “Make It Awesome”: Mekanism

Beauty Mark: Digitas

Best Host (Podcasts)

Under the Skin with Russell Brand: Luminary Media

The Catch And Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow: Pineapple Street Studios

Mobituaries: Simon & Schuster

ZigZag Stable: Genius Productions

Second Life: Who What Wear

Best Mini-Series (Podcast)

The Dropout: ABC News

The Shrink Next Door

Dolly Parton’s America: OSM Audio

The Catch And Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow: Pineapple Street Studios

Mob Queens: Stitcher

Best Writing (Podcasts)

Fool Me Twice: Auscast Network

Bear And A Banjo: Jingle Punks

The Dream: Little Everywhere

Fiasco: Luminary Media

The Only Podcast Left – Daybreak: Netflix

Television and Film (Podcasts)

Here To Make Friends: HuffPost

MASTERPIECE Studio: MASTERPIECE

Behind The Scenes Netflix: Netflix

Office Ladies: Stitcher

Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men: Vanity Fair

Entertainment (Apps, Mobile & Voice)

The Star Wars App: Lucasfilm

Marvel Unlimited: Marvel Entertainment