Trevor Noah, Samantha Bee, Post Malone Among 2020 Webby Nominees

The Hollywood takeover of the Internet continues as the likes of Trevor Noah, Samantha Bee and Post Malone snag nominations at the 24th Annual Webby Awards.
The Webbys have announced the nominees for the 2020 awards ceremony. The event would typically take place in New York City, but will instead pivot to an Internet celebration on Tuesday, May 19. This, of course, is in response to social distancing measures put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The public voting period kicks off Tuesday, April 28 – click here to vote.
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” is nominated in the Best Web Personality category, while A$AP Rocky’s “The Kids Turned Out Fine” video got a nod in the Arts & Experimental (Video) section. “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” is acknowledged for their Comedy Shortform video “Historians Roast the President” and even Leonardo DiCaprio got a nod.
Best Web Personality/Host (Video)
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” – Desi Lydic Womansplains: Comedy Central – Viacom
Joe La Puma – Complex’s “Sneaker Shopping”: Complex Networks
Amazon Studios – Little Late Night: The Foundry @ Meredith
Dave on TikTok: The Washington Post
Does it Fart?: Yellow Bear Studios
Best Writing (Video)
The Lift: & Co. / NoA
#MoviePosterMovie “In The Time It Takes To Get There”: Black Dog Films
The Truth is Worth It: Droga5
AFTERSHOT: An App to Help Cowardly Politicians Talk About Gun Control: Kelly&Kelly
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) – Naughty Or: Wieden+Kennedy
Art & Experimental (Video)
Epoch: Artist
A$AP Rocky “The Kids Turned Out Fine”: Happy Place
Serious Klein – The Seed (Short Film): ICONOCLAST Germany GmbH
Brothers: MEMORY
Post Malone | Circles: Powster
Comedy Shortform (Video)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Trump’s Best Words 2019: Comedy Central – Viacom
Billy On The Street with Chris Evans: Funny Or Die
Making It: Nick Offerman & Amy Poehler Pun-Off: NBC Entertainment Marketing & Digital
Icelandagram: The Mystery Hour
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’s “Historians Roast the President”: Warner Media
Fashion & Beauty (Video)
Meet Silvia Fendi, the woman who’s stepped into Karl Lagerfeld’s shoes: CNN Worldwide
Juno Birch Breaks Down Her Alien Queen Beauty Routine | Extreme Beauty | Vogue: Condé Nast Entertainment
Vogue – Simon: A Survivor’s Story: Good Company
How Japanese Denim Is Made: MR PORTER
Shady, Mica: Refinery29
Music Video (Video)
DAE – “Where We’re Going (Official Video): DAE
Cellophane: Object & Animal/FKA twigs
Bon Iver – Naeem: Park Pictures
Earth: RYOT/Lil Dicky
Agoria – Call of the Wild: Soldats Films
Variety (Video)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Stephen Has a Story: CBS Interactive
Behind the Scenes of Aladdin Crosswalk the Musical w/ Will Smith: CBS Interactive
Leonardo DiCaprio & Quentin Tarantino Break Down Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s Main Character: Condé Nast Entertainment
Best Interview Ever – Gaten Matarazzo: IMDb
If I Could Tell You Just One Thing: Sundog Pictures Ltd.
Viral (Video)
Best Ever Food Review Show
Billie Eilish Watches Fan Covers on YouTube | Glamour: Condé Nast Entertainment
Sleeping Beauty Proposal: Friends At Work
Motherly: I was going to fold the clothes but instead I held you: Motherly
La Noria (Short Film): NightWheel Pictures
Branded Entertainment, Comedy (Video)
CollegeHumor/Universal Pictures: “Sneaking Into Your Own R-Rated Movie”: CH Media
Now That’s A Cardiac: Kovert Creative
Adidas Originals “Donald Glover Presents”: Mamag Studios
Make It with Idris Elba: Squarespace
Lyft – Giving Strangers A Lyft in Miami ft. Will Smith: Tool
Best Overall Social Presence – Media/Entertainment (Social)
HBO: ENGINE
National Geographic Social Media: National Geographic
The New Yorker on Social Media: The New Yorker
Vogue: Vogue
Miracle Workers Social Campaign: Warner Media
Best Social Video Series (Social)
Under a Minute: ALL ARTS
60 Second Docs: Indigenous Media
Golden Globes Elevator Series: InStyle
NFL Draft Letters: NFL
Apple – @apple – Experiments: TBWA\Media Arts Lab
Best Influencer (Social)
#Transform Ur Dorm: 360i
#twoistoofew: Lyft
Women Worth Watching: mcgarrybowen
NASA Names ‘Rolling Stones Rock’ on Mars: NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Nike – PLAYlist: R/GA
Arts & Entertainment (Social Video)
Oscars First Call: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
BMI’s Emoji That Track: Broadcast Music Inc.
A Holiday Reunion: Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Best Advice: Hoff Productions Inc
#NiceTweets with Tom Hanks
Celebrity/Fan (Social)
Comments By Celebs: Comments By Celebs
The Ellen DeGeneres Show: Ellen Digital Network
Jennifer Garner Instagram Account (specifically the Pretend Cooking Show series): Jennifer Garner
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood: Variety
Experimental & Innovation (Social)
Let’s Get Consensual – Consent Drop: Heat
Lucky Bastards: Lucky Generals\
Baby Blocker: McCann Manchester
Vogue Non issue – AR experience: Mccann Paris
Celine Dion: Album Scavenger Hunt across Instagram and Spotify: WMA / Weller Media Agency
Fashion & Beauty Social Content Series & Campaigns (Social)
Red, White, and You Do You: Billie
e.l.f. Cosmetics #eyeslipsface TikTok Campaign: e.l.f. Beauty
Adidas Originals Archive video series: Havas New York
eos “Make It Awesome”: Mekanism
Beauty Mark: Digitas
Best Host (Podcasts)
Under the Skin with Russell Brand: Luminary Media
The Catch And Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow: Pineapple Street Studios
Mobituaries: Simon & Schuster
ZigZag Stable: Genius Productions
Second Life: Who What Wear
Best Mini-Series (Podcast)
The Dropout: ABC News
The Shrink Next Door
Dolly Parton’s America: OSM Audio
The Catch And Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow: Pineapple Street Studios
Mob Queens: Stitcher
Best Writing (Podcasts)
Fool Me Twice: Auscast Network
Bear And A Banjo: Jingle Punks
The Dream: Little Everywhere
Fiasco: Luminary Media
The Only Podcast Left – Daybreak: Netflix
Television and Film (Podcasts)
Here To Make Friends: HuffPost
MASTERPIECE Studio: MASTERPIECE
Behind The Scenes Netflix: Netflix
Office Ladies: Stitcher
Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men: Vanity Fair
Entertainment (Apps, Mobile & Voice)
The Star Wars App: Lucasfilm
Marvel Unlimited: Marvel Entertainment