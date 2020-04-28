Nick Viall Calls ‘Bachelor’ Alum Madison Prewett ‘Righteous’ And ‘Vain’ In Fiery Rant: ‘Don’t Be A Liar’

Move over Barb, Nick Viall is the latest member of Bachelor Nation to have an issue with Madison Prewett.

During a new episode of his podcast, “The Viall Files”, the former “Bachelor” lead didn’t hold back when it came to addressing Prewett’s claims that Weber had reached out to her two days before being spotted with rumoured flame, Kelley Flanagan.

This prompted the 39-year-old to state that Prewett has a reputation as “a liar” and that the fan theories about her running her own fan Instagram account are true.

“We also know Madison to be a little bit of a liar,” he said. “People want to forget – I know Madison wants to forget it – but her Instagram… it’s a fact she did that. And, listen, it is silly and trivial and there’s a logical explanation for it that, you know, she wanted people to like her. It’s a totally relatable thing.”

Continued Viall: “I’m more critical of that, and I know Madison thinks I don’t like her, and I know people think I’ve been hard on Madison. I think she’s just fine; I’ve even defended Madison.”

“But if you’re going to be righteous and you’re going to be pious and you’re going to, like, talk about your relationship with God and how you want to be an example to young women, blah, blah, blah, I hold you to a higher standard, so don’t be a liar,” the reality star expressed.

“Don’t be vain. I’m vain, I can be vain,” he said. “Don’t have your family use Bruce Pearl’s house for your hometown and sell it as your own home when it’s not your home.”

Viall wrapped up his rant by spilling the tea about conversations he’s had with members of “The Bachelor” production team.

“I’ve talked to producers and they like Madison, but they also think she can be a little manipulative and a little bit of a liar,” he shared.