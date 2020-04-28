Katie Couric Reveals Denzel Washington Left Her Feeling ‘Shaken’ After 2004 Interview

Katie Couric is spilling some inside secrets about one of her high profile interviews.

During an interview on the “Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino” podcast, Couric looked back at her 2004 “Dateline” interview with Denzel Washington and Meryl Streep while they promoted their movie “The Manchurian Candidate”.

But according to the former anchor, Washington was less than friendly.

“I just remember leaving it and thinking, ‘God, I don’t think I said anything wrong’… I don’t know what happened,” she confessed. “Anyway, I think he must have been having a really bad day, because he later wrote a big check to my colon cancer organization, which I thought was super sweet.”

She continued, “I love him. I admire him so much, he’s one of my favourite actors, but I remember walking out feeling kind of shaken that he had gone after me in a way that was completely weirdly uncalled for.”

The 2004 interview started with Couric asking Washington if he believed “Hollywood folks should stick to acting.”

“I don’t know what Hollywood folks are, first of all,” he hit back. “Hollywood is a town that has some stars on the sidewalk. I don’t know anybody from there. So, I don’t — that’s like saying — calling you a ‘type’ of folks. I’m not a Hollywood folk. I don’t know who they are.”

“Okay, all right, well, let me rephrase the question… are you one of those people that,” she responded before getting cut off. “Ah, there you go,” he interrupted. “Am I one of those people? Hmmm, isn’t that interesting?”

“Oh, stop, stop, stop,” Couric tried to reply but Washington cut her off again with, “No, don’t stop. I heard what you just said. ‘Am I one of those people?’ No, I’m not.”

“No, are you an actor who would rather not…” she began. “No, I’m not that either,” Washington added. “I’m a human being. My job is acting.”