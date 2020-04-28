‘Tiger King’ Spurs Celebrities To Urge Congress To Pass The Big Cat Public Safety Act

The success of “Tiger King” has had a number of unintended consequences, including the fact that it was watched by a staggering 64 million viewers households.

In addition, the true-crime docuseries focusing on Joe Exotic and the bizarre subculture of those who own big cats such as lions and tigers is providing new heft to a nearly forgotten bill that’s been languishing in the U.S. Congress since being introduced last year.

As Variety reports, celebrities are rallying behind the Big Cat Public Safety Act, which was created with the intention of putting tighter regulations in place that would protect big cats of the type owned by Joe Exotic and his ilk.

Spearheading the effort is Gabriela Cowperthwaite, director of the acclaimed 2013 documentary “Blackfish”, which exposed the shocking treatment of the orcas and dolphins held in captivity in San Diego’s Sea World.

Cowperthwaite has partnered with the Animal Legal Defense Fund to launch a petition in support of the federal bill.

“Documentaries can be powerful forces for change, sometimes through a call to action and other times simply by telling a story that entertains, creating a window into a world viewers weren’t previously aware of. But at some point, there is a pivot and the passion of their millions of viewers lands somewhere useful,” said Cowperthwaite in a statement.

“‘Tiger King’ and its audience can do that now,” she continued. “The world of big cat captivity requires a call to action, and I’m encouraged that through this partnership with the Animal Legal Defense Fund and support for our petition by the entertainment industry, we may see enough pressure lead to the passage of the Big Cat Public Safety Act.”

According to Variety, the petition has garnered the support of numerous celebrities. Among the stars to have signed are Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara, Edie Falco, Iggy Pop, Kate Mara, Ireland Baldwin, Kim Basinger, Ruby Rose, Paul Wesley, Christian Serratos, Nikki Reed, Ian Somerhalder, Teresa Palmer, Glenn Close, Anjelica Huston, Justin Theroux, Christopher Walken, Mena Suvari, Steve Aoki, Alan Cumming, Ed Begley Jr., Alison Pill, Jane Lynch, Kate del Castillo, Olivia Wilde, Jackson Galaxy, Charlotte Ross, Kristin Bauer, Sarah Silverman, Whitney Cummings and Jenny Slate.