Gabrielle Union Once Advised Ayesha Curry And Stephen Curry To Split

Gabrielle Union did not exactly make the best matchmaker back in the day.

Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade, caught up with Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry on Instagram Live. Union revealed to listeners how she once told the future Mr. and Mrs. Curry to break-up, per People.

“She was a thot in ’98,” Wade said of Union, the latter of whom laughed hysterically.

“I was!” Union exclaimed. “I enjoyed my life… and that is the exact advice I gave Ayesha and a young Steph at D. Wright’s 25th birthday party… ‘You should just break up now and have sex with other people.’ I used different languages but is that not what I told y’all both?”

Ayesha chimed in: “You looked at me and said, ‘How old are you?.. Okay…'” Union interjected, “Precisely, because I was a thot.”

Wade apologized, telling Ayesha and Stephen, “That’s not who we are anymore.” But he may have spoken prematurely. Union added, “Uh… I still might give the same advice.”

All is well that ends well. Ayesha and Stephen tied the knot in 2011. Union and Wade, meanwhile, got married in 2014.