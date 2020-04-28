Lizzo Loses Her Cool After Noticing Beyonce Wished Her A Happy Birthday

Despite celebrating her birthday under coronavirus quarantine, Lizzo’s big day on Monday was one to remember.

The “Good As Hell” singer, who turned 32 on April 27, received many birthday wishes from some peers, including Beyonce.

Captioning a selfie of her reaction to her special message from Queen Bey, Lizzo wrote, “YALL. Beyonce BEY YON SAY wished me a happy birthday B****! I don’t know how to ACT 😫.”

She added, “She is my inspiration to be a singer after seeing Destiny’s Child perform in the 5th grade… I LOVE YOU BEY! Thank You! Let me go drink some damn water 🥴.”

RELATED: Lizzo Song Removed From ‘Rock Band’ Video Game Due To Racial Slur

Along with Beyonce, Lizzo received love from Lil Nas X, Jennifer Hudson, Diplo, Toni Braxton and more.