Priyanka Chopra has revealed how she and husband Nick Jonas have been spending their time while under lockdown in London.

According to the newlywed, she’s enlisted Jonas to teach her how to play piano.

“I’ve never played, but I’ve always wanted to learn an instrument,” she tells Vogue, “so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day.”

She’s also engaged in some other endeavours. “I’ve taken a hip-hop dance class too, because I miss dancing!” she adds.

Even though she and Jonas remain under quarantine, she says her overwhelming feeling is one of gratitude.

