Gigi Hadid Confirms She And Zayn Malik Are Expecting First Child Together

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are about to become first-time parents.

The model, 25, confirmed the happy news to Jimmy Fallon during Thursday’s at-home edition of “The Tonight Show”.

“Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she gushed.

“Especially during this time,” Hadid added. “It’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.”

TMZ and Us Weekly were the first to report the news.

“Gigi is pregnant and she and Zayn are so in love,” a source told the magazine. “She’s always wanted to start a family with Zayn.” Entertainment Tonight also confirmed the couple found out the sex of their soon-to-be new arrival, a baby girl.

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Celebrates Her Birthday With Zayn Malik And ‘Cake Boss’ Cake

“At the end of the day, it didn’t matter to the couple what the sex was, but now they can prepare for the new addition before she arrives,” the source revealed.

Hadid’s mother Yolanda Hadid also confirmed the news to Dutch outlet RTL Boulevard on Wednesday.

“I’m excited to become oma in September, especially after I lost my mom so recently,” the “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” alum said. “But this is the beauty of life: One soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”

She later added that she was surprised their “little secret” was leaked to the press.

After getting back together in January, Hadid and Malik, 27, showed a little PDA over the weekend while celebrating her 25th birthday.

Hadid’s sister Bella Hadid also appeared in the photos taken at her family’s Pennsylvania farm where they are staying during the coronavirus lockdown.

ET Canada has reached out to their reps for comment.

Malik will be the third One Direction member to have a child. Former bandmates Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne are both proud dads.

The pair first started dating in 2015.