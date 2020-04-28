Report: Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Expecting First Child Together

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are reportedly about to become first-time parents.

According to TMZ and Us Weekly, the couple are expecting their first baby together.

Us Weekly says multiple sources can confirm the model, 25, is 20 weeks along.

“Gigi is pregnant and she and Zayn are so in love,” a source told the magazine. “She’s always wanted to start a family with Zayn.”

After getting back together in January, Hadid and Malik, 27, showed a little PDA over the weekend while celebrating her 25th birthday.

Hadid’s sister Bella Hadid also appeared in the photos taken at her family’s Pennsylvania farm where they are staying during the coronavirus lockdown.

ET Canada has reached out to their reps for comment.

If the reports are confirmed, Malik will be the third One Direction member to have a child. Former bandmates Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne are both proud dads.

The pair first started dating in 2015.