Father-Daughter Performance Of Rage Against The Machine Goes Viral

An adorable daddy-daughter performance of an unlikely song has gone viral.

In a video he shared on Facebook, Malaysian musician Ujang Ijon is joined by Audrey, his young daughter, for a cover of Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name”, arguably the cutest version of the angry song ever attempted.

Since it was posted, the video has been viewed more than a million times.

RELATED: Rage Against The Machine Postpones Reunion Gigs Over Coronavirus

The video received the seal of approval from Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, who retweeted the video and wrote, “Preach sister preach.”

Preach sister preach https://t.co/CxAk4yMSWE — Tom Morello (@tmorello) April 27, 2020

Meanwhile, fans of Rage Against the Machine received the best news ever when guitarist Tom Morello and and bandmates Zack de la Rocha, Brad Wilk and Tim Commerford revealed they would be coming together for a reunion tour in summer 2020 — only to have those plans quashed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Don’t worry, the song stops before Audrey gets to yelling Zack De La Rocha’s “Fuck you I won’t do what you tell me!” line because you know, that’s not good parenting.

Rage Against the Machine was set to reunite for an all-encompassing tour this year — slated to kick off in El Paso on March 26 and included major festival dates. As we know, that didn’t happen.

Since posted on the social media network, the video has over 1 million views. Don’t be afraid to add to that total. It will be well worth it.