Kanye West Buys His Childhood Home In Chicago

Kanye West has plunked down more than $200K for a piece of memorabilia from his past: his childhood home in Chicago’s South Shore neighbourhood.

According to Chicago’s WGN News, the 42-year-old rapper purchased the home for a reported $225,000, and is looking at sinking another $60,000 into repairs.

West’s late mother, Donda West, purchased the home in the early 1980s, and sold it in 2004.

“It went through a lot of trouble after that,” revealed WGN News’ real estate reporter Dennis Rodkin. “It’s on South Shore Drive in the South Shore neighbourhood. It went through foreclosure and several years ago a foundation that Kanye was involved with, Rhymefest — one of Kanye’s collaborators — bought it.”

The initial plan, explained Rodkin, was to use the building to house an “arts incubator,” but those plans were eventually abandoned.

“Then they announced, ‘We’re going to have to tear the house down, because it would cost less to build a new one than to rehab this because it’s been empty for years,’” he added.

West’s plans for the home are not currently known.