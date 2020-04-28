Maya Hawke Enlists Dad Ethan Hawke To Direct ‘Coverage’ Music Video During Coronavirus Quarantine

Maya Hawke is taking full advantage of having her talented dad Ethan Hawke by her side during the coronavirus quarantine.

For her new music video, the “Stranger Things” actress enlisted her famous father to direct a homemade visual for her latest single “Coverage”.

The simple video captures Maya performing the tune live from the family barn.

“Coverage” is from Maya’s upcoming album Blush.

“Maya’s new song ‘Coverage’ came out last week so we made an impromptu video in the barn,” Ethan captioned the video.

He added, “Maya aced every take. Unfortunately the same cannot be said for Dad’s thumbs.”

Maya and Ethan have previously collaborated before, the duo shared a singalong to Instagram at the start of quarantine, featuring her brother Levon and half-siblings Clementine and Indiana.

The group sang along to Townes Van Zandt’s song “To Live Is To Fly” while Ethan and Levon played the guitar.