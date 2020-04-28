‘Melrose Place’ Cast Reunite For Livestream To Benefit The Actors Fund

Tuesday night is delivering a big hit of 1990s nostalgia when the cast of “Melrose Place” reunites to raise money for the Actors Fund.

Cast members Josie Bissett (Jane Mancini), Thomas Calabro (Michael Mancini), Marcia Cross (Kimberly Shaw), Laura Leighton (Sydney Andrews), Heather Locklear (Amanda Woodward), Doug Savant (Matt Fielding), Grant Show (Jake Hanson), Andrew Shue (Billy Campbell), Courtney Thorne-Smith (Alison Parker) and Daphne Zuniga (Jo Reynolds) are getting together for Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley’s “Stars in the House”.

“Seth and I believe that in this time of social distancing and isolation, much happiness can be found by seeing familiar faces from shows beloved by the whole world,” said Wesley of the virtual “Melrose Place” reunion. “We call these shows comfort TV. And we plan on having even more every week, along with our beloved theatre pals — all for The Actors Fund.”

The livestream begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and can be viewed in the video above.