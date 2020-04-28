Siegfried & Roy’s Roy Horn Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus, Reported To Be ‘Responding Well To Treatment’

Illusionist Roy Horn has tested positive for COVID-19.

Half of the iconic magic duo Siegfried & Roy, the 75-year-old Horn is currently undergoing treatment for the virus.

“We can confirm that Roy Horn has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 and is currently responding well to treatment,” Horn’s publicist said in a statement to ABC News. “Most importantly, Siegfried & Roy send positive wishes to everyone impacted by the pandemic. We will have no further comment on Roy’s recovery at this time and ask everyone to respect his right to privacy.”

Siegfried & Roy were among Las Vegas’ most popular acts when, during a 2003 performance, Horn was severely injured when he was mauled by one of the duo’s white Bengal tigers.

Roy’s recovery was long and extensive, and the pair put a halt to their act, which featured eye-popping illusions and an array of tigers.

Earlier this month, Siegfried & Roy issued a joint statement addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, reported ABC News. “Everyone in the United States and around the world impacted by this health crisis remain in our prayers,” they stated. “We know the real magic in all of us caring, cheering, loving and thanking one another will return everyone to good health and happiness. We can’t wait until it is possible for all of us to hug each other safely again. Love to all, Siegfried & Roy.”