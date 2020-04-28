Missy Elliott’s Fans Dance It Up In Response To Her #CoolOffChallenge

Being under quarantine doesn’t mean you can’t bust a move.

That was Missy Elliott’s message to fans when the rapper took to social media to issue a challenge involving her funky new single “Cool Off”.

Dubbed the #CoolOffChallenge, Elliott invited her fans to show off their own fancy footwork to accompany the new single, and they did not disappoint.

In fact, Elliot has been retweeting her favourites, and by the looks of her Twitter feed she’s been getting fans on their feet.

“I just want to say I’m AMAZED by y’all ENERGY & DRIVE! I know the #COOLOFFCHALLENGE is a beast but that’s why it’s called CHALLENGE CHALLENGE yourself! & y’all are doing GREAT” she tweeted on Tuesday, adding a word of caution: “But STRETCH 1st.”

I just want to say I’m AMAZED by y’all ENERGY & DRIVE! I know the #COOLOFFCHALLENGE is a beast 🥵 but that’s why it’s called CHALLENGE🙌🏾 CHALLENGE yourself! & y’all are doing GREAT💣🔥🙌🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 28, 2020

But STRETCH 1st😩😂🤣🙌🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 28, 2020

Check out this sampling of some of Elliott’s favourite dancers so far:

WOWWW 🔥🔥 lets go a #CoolOff challenge?? 🥶🥶 let’s see what y’all got ‼️ post and tag me, I’m gonna repost all my favorites pic.twitter.com/h87wZAdTfM — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 24, 2020