Chris Hemsworth Reveals Why Wife Elsa Pataky Never Took His Name

Chris Hemsworth made a remote appearance on Australia’s “Kyle and Jackie O” radio show, with the conversation turning to why his wife, Elsa Pataky, isn’t known as Elsa Hemsworth.

According to Hemsworth, 36, the reason his wife never took his name has to do with passport complications.

“I think that she wanted to, I think she still may,” he told the hosts. “I think it was when we were coming back from America. We were living in Europe and deciding where to go. It was a complication of passports and so on.”

In fact, he insisted that there might come a day when he’s accompanied on the red carpet by Elsa Hemsworth, telling the hosts that she “might still do it.”

Joked host Kyle Sandilands: “That’s what they all say, but you know she’s just really seeing if it works out or not.”