‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Share New Behind-The-Scenes Photos And Videos

In another timeline, the three-hour-plus runtime of “Avengers: Endgame” would make it a long movie. In quarantine, you could watch “Endgame” on an infinite loop and still have time left over.

Enter Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors behind the reigning biggest movie in history, who partook in a live watch this week to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the film’s release. (As it happens, Wednesday is also National Superhero Day.) The duo dropped some trivia — like, at one point, they considered making Captain America the Soul Stone?! — and shared previously unseen photos and videos from set.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best of the new behind-the-scenes looks:

Brie Larson’s first day as Captain Marvel:

This was @brielarson’s first day ever as Captain Marvel… And here’s a quick video of her greeting the cast for the first time. #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/ewMLDqgVGk — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 27, 2020

Mark Ruffalo’s on-set Smart Hulk “pajamas”:

We’ve got some more Russo family cameo’s here. That’s Joe’s daughter, Lia, Anth’s son, Julian, and our nephew, Augie. Lia loved the memes of her dabbing when this first came out… well, maybe love is a strong word… #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/ggT5LBVE0M — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 27, 2020

The new and improved(?) Thor: “There was once a scene of Thor peeing off of a balcony in New Asgard to show how depraved he was… we realized he was already pretty depraved…”

The return of Rene Russo’s MCU matriarch:

Here we are working with our cousin Rene Russo. Jk. She’s not our cousin, she’s our sister! #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/44DOz7UDVB — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

Stepping back in time to the first Avengers:

Rebuilding a set from a pre-existing movie is pretty damn cool. Also getting to hang out with the same, amazing cast year after year is also pretty damn cool… #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/az1m65p68O — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

Robert Downey Jr. celebrating nailing a take:

BTS of Tony, Cap and Ant Man in NY…#AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/aZMLsOlp2p — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

Old man Captain America’s still got the moves:

Chris Evans’ hug-filled final day playing Cap:

This is from @ChrisEvans’s last day of playing Captain America, ever. Much love and respect to you sir. What an amazing run. #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/LreTlM2JrZ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

RDJ’s goodbye 3000 to the cast on his last day:

Downey’s last day on set after shooting the “I am Iron Man” moment. The very definition of a legend. We love this man 3000. @RobertDowneyJr #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/wIiQ5AwsDJ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

The Russo Brothers also went Live on Instagram with RDJ himself, who reflected on the subsequent post-Iron Man year and the unexpected resonance “Endgame” has right now.

“Nowadays, this uniting-against-a-common-challenge thing? I mean, c’mon. It’s become ridiculously poignant,” he said. “I won’t say why, but I had an occasion to be interfacing with five other original Avengers just a few days ago, and after we hung up off our Zoom-like call, I just got this wave of all that.”

Following the release of “Endgame” last year, 2020 was intended to introduce two new titles into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Due to theatre closures caused by the coronavirus, those plans soon changed and the next and only Marvel movie this year will be “Black Widow”, releasing Nov. 5.

