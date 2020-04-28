Kentucky Governor Forced To Apologize To Man Named Tupac Shakur After Publicly Accusing Him Of Unemployment Insurance Fraud

Andy Breshear, the Democratic governor of Kentucky, is issuing an apology after accusing a man of stealing the identity of late rapper Tupac Shakur to fraudulently apply for unemployment benefits.

According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, Gov. Breshear gave a speech railing against what he assumed was a fake Tupac Shakur.

“We had somebody apply for unemployment for Tupac Shakur here in Kentucky,” Beshear said. “That person probably thought they were being funny, they probably did — except for the fact that because of them, we’ve got to go through so many other claims, and one person thinking that they were funny, using somebody else’s identity, is going to make tens of thousands… of other people wait.”

The problem, however, is that there actually is a Tupac Shakur — not the slain rapper — who lost his restaurant job due to the COVID-19 pandemic and legitimately applied for unemployment benefits.

The governor’s spokesperson, Sebastian Kitchen, explained what happened. “The governor was advised that a fraudulent claim had been filed in the name of Tupac Shakur. It now appears that a Kentuckian by that name has filed a claim,” Kitchen told the newspaper. “This morning, Gov. Beshear called Mr. Shakur to apologize. The Office of Unemployment Insurance is working to resolve the claim.”

Gov. Beshear later issued a public apology. “I owe somebody an apology tonight,” Beshear said. “Last night I spent a little bit of time talking about fraudulent claims holding us up. I mentioned an individual that filed in the name of Tupac Shakur. I didn’t know, and it’s my fault… talked to him on the phone today, I apologized. I told him how it happened, but I owned it. It’s my fault. He was gracious. I said I’m sorry if I embarrassed him or caused him any attention he didn’t want. He was very kind.”