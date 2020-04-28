Olivia Munn Claims Director Bryan Singer Disappeared For 10 Days During Production Of ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’

Olivia Munn is calling out director Bryan Singer, who’s become engulfed in controversy over accusations of molesting underage boys and subsequently being fired as director of Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” after he was reportedly MIA from the set for an extended period of time in the midst of production.

In an interview with Variety, Munn reveals that Singer pulled a similar stunt during the filming of “X-Men: Apocalypse” in Montreal, claiming he needed to return to Los Angeles to deal with a “thyroid issue.” He was ultimately gone for 10 days, she says, leaving the production with no director during that time.

Speaking with Variety about her experience with Singer on “X-Men: Apocalypse”, Munn admitted, “I never shot a huge movie like that before. I didn’t know what was right or wrong, but I did know that it seems strange that Bryan Singer could check out and say he had a thyroid issue.”

RELATED: Rami Malek Admits Working With Bryan Singer On ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Was ‘Not Pleasant’

She continued: “Instead of going to a doctor in Montreal, which is a very high-level, working city, he said he had to go to L.A. And he was gone for about 10 days is my recollection. And he said, ‘Continue. Keep filming.’ We’d be on set, I remember there’s a big scene that we’d have, and we’d come back from lunch and then one of Bryan’s assistants would come up and show us a cell phone with a text message on it. And he texted to the actors, ‘Hey guys. I’m busy right now. But just go ahead and start filming without me.’ And we’d be like, ‘OK.’ And I never thought any of it was normal, but I didn’t realize that other people also thought it wasn’t normal. And the other people who thought it wasn’t normal would be people at high levels, people who make decisions on whether to hire this person.”

Munn also admitted she found it even stranger that after that took place “this person is allowed to continue to go on. Fox still gives him ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, and then we all know what happened,'” she added.

RELATED: Bryan Singer Agrees To Pay $150,000 To Settle Rape Case

“I’m saying even before the #MeToo stuff was exposed — stuff that’s really horrendous and just nauseating to be around — there’s also just the bad behaviour of people getting away with it. And no one in the world is so talented that it merits disrespecting other people and their time. And there are so many talented people waiting for an opportunity.”

Singer’s publicist, Howard Bragman, responded to Munn’s recollections. “He saw doctors in Montreal and then came back to see doctors in Los Angeles,” he said. “And to the best of our recollection, it only affected two days of shooting.”