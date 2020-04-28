Wendy Williams Sends Portrait, Doritos & Caviar To Her New Super Fan John Oliver

Television’s weirdest and most unexpected love-fest was unveiled on the weekend when John Oliver sent daytime talk show host Wendy Williams a heartfelt shout-out on his HBO comedy series “Last Week Tonight”.

In the segment, Oliver praised Williams for her “at-home” version of “The Wendy Williams Show”, describing her as “an oasis of truth in a world full of lies.”

Admitting he wasn’t really that familiar with her show prior to her at-home version, Oliver declared that he’d “become a big fan of ‘Wendy At Home’,” pointing out that Williams “has ascended to a level of f**ks not given that no human has ever achieved before.”

To pay it back, Williams invited Oliver to make a virtual appearance on her show on Tuesday, and she sent some gifts.

Among them: a bizarre painting of Williams — as Oliver put it, “about to go to town on a lamb chop” — along with a snack of caviar and Doritos.

“I don’t like either of these foods separately, so I’m not sure how I will like them together,” Oliver said before tentatively sampling a bite.

After his first taste, Oliver declared, “Wow, it’s a lot. It’s not just one flavour, Wendy, it’s almost all of the flavour.”

Oliver’s appearance can be seen in its entirety in the video above.