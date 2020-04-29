Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals The Hilarious Email He Got From Hugh Jackman After He Ignored His Handstand Challenge Nomination

Jake Gyllenhaal spoke about that viral handstand challenge during an appearance on Tuesday’s “The Late Show”.

Gyllenhaal was nominated by Tom Holland to put a shirt over his head while doing a handstand, and he appeared to nail it on camera. However, the actor admitted quite a bit of work went into the clip behind-the-scenes.

After Stephen Colbert pointed out Ryan Reynolds had declined to do the task, Gyllenhaal said: “I was gonna do the same thing until that morning when he already posted him saying no.

“Then I thought, Oh well great, now I have to… I’m gonna have to try this.”

He also said he tried to be smart, but his phone got the better of him.

“I thought, oh, I’m gonna be funny and I’m gonna turn my camera upside down and I’m gonna do it right side up,” Gyllenhaal shared. “And I’m just gonna let the shirt fall into my hands.”

Gyllenhaal nominated 50 Cent, Hugh Jackman and his sister Maggie, but all but his sibling snubbed him.

He told Colbert, “Hugh Jackman and 50 Cent did not respond at all.”

“I emailed Hugh Jackman. I said, ‘come on, man’,” Gyllenhaal continued. “And he said, ‘I hope you’re well.’ It’s not his email.

“My sister did it probably better than any of the ones that have done it before.”

See more in the clip above, and watch Gyllenhaal and Colbert discuss sourdough bread below.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.