Harrison Ford Responds After Getting Into Hot Water With Air Traffic Control Over Improper Runway Crossing

Harrison Ford may need a lesson in following orders.

In audio obtained by TMZ, the 77-year-old actor and pilot gets on the wrong side of an air traffic controller after landing his plane at Hawthorne Airport Friday.

Ford was attempting to cross the runway onto the taxiway when the operator told him, “Can you hold short on runway. Traffic on the runway.”

Evidently another plane, a few miles away was practising touch-and-go landings at the same time.

The actor apparently did not hear the command properly and accelerated to cross the runway, making the operator audibly angry. “You need to listen up,” he said.

Ford apologized, “Excuse me, sir, I thought exactly the opposite. I’m terribly sorry.”

At the time of the incident, there was no danger of a crash, as the other plane was 3,600 feet away.

“Mr. Ford crossed the airport’s only runway in his aircraft after he misheard a radio instruction from ATC. He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologized to ATC for the error. The purpose of the flight was to maintain currency and proficiency of the aircraft,” an FAA official told TMZ.

Following the FAA opening its investigation, a rep for Ford issued a statement.

“Actor and pilot Harrison Ford was involved in a runway incursion April 24th at the Hawthorne Airport. Mr. Ford crossed the airport’s only runway in his aircraft after he misheard a radio instruction from ATC,” the statement declared. “He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologized to ATC for the error,” they stated. “The purpose of the flight was to maintain currency and proficiency in the aircraft.”

The statement reiterated, “No one was injured and there was never any danger of a collision.”

Over the years, Ford has had a few aerial mishaps, including a 2017 incident in which he accidentally landed on an airport taxiway, calling himself a “schmuck,” and crash-landing a plane in 2015 onto a golf course.