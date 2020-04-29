Octavia Spencer Donates Breathing Monitors To Hospitals Battling COVID-19

Octavia Spencer is ensuring medical facilities are properly equipped.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the “Ma” star announced on Instagram that she is donating breathing monitors to hospitals and other medical and nursing facilities in Alabama and New York.
“I, like many of you, have felt helpless in knowing how to help during this time,” Spencer wrote in the post.
“Seeing what is happening in the communities that I love, I have teamed up with @Mikucare to donate monitors to nursing and medical facilities in Alabama and New York to provide much needed relief to nurses as they navigate care for COVID-19 patients,” she added.
Spencer went on, “Please everyone do your part to stay safe and stay home in order to protect yourself and the ones you love most and I hope we can all find ways – small and large – to give back to our neighbours, family, and those on the frontlines.”
The hospital staff @montefiorehealthsystem getting familiar with the @mikucare unit. With the help of an ipad per unit (which we also donated) medical staff can monitor respiratory and communicate with 10 patients at a time. I wish I could afford to put these in every palliative care convalescent home and hospitals all across the world. #butweDowhatWecan
Spencer also shared photos of hospital staff at Montefiore Health System receiving the breathing monitors.