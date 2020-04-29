‘FBI’ Star Missy Peregrym And Tom Oakley Announce Birth Of Baby Son — Find Out His Adorable Name

Missy Peregrym and Tom Oakley have welcomed their first child, an adorable baby boy.

“FBI” star Peregrym confirmed the news on Instagram Tuesday, announcing they’d named the little one Otis Paradis Oakley.

The actress’ post included, “A huge thank you to Dr. Brennan & his wonderful wife, [and nurse] Jais, as well as the staff at Lennox Hill for helping us bring our son into this (crazy) world.

“Thank you for continuing to be there for new families during this time. #blessed.”

She also posted a sweet photo of the pair taking a nap together.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2018, revealed they were expecting their first child together back in October.

Peregrym shared a cute video featuring two pairs of adult sneakers, along with a pair of matching baby trainers.

