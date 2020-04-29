Billie Joe Armstrong Performs Cover Of ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ With His Kids

Billie Joe Armstrong’s kids really rock.

On Tuesday night, the Green Day frontman appeared from home on “The Late Late Show” and talked to host James Corden about the “No Fun Mondays” covers he’s been working on while in quarantine.

Among the songs Armstrong has performed are “That Thing You Do!” and “Manic Monday”.

And as a special treat, the singer performed a cover for the “Late Late Show” audience of the classic “I Think We’re Alone Now”.

Helping him out were Armstrong’s two sons Joey and Jacob, playing drums and bass.