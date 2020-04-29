Kate Hudson Says She’s Been Enjoying Sex While In Quarantine With Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson is more than happy to spend quarantine with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

Kate appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” Tuesday alongside her brother Oliver Hudson and was asked whether isolation has done good things for her sex life with Fujikawa, whom she’s been dating since 2017.

The 41-year-old insisted, according to the Daily Mail: “Yeah. I do. I think it’s even more than that. I think it’s positive for knowing that I’m with the right person. There’s nobody else I’d want to be quarantined with right now. He’s just the best.”

RELATED: Kate Hudson Says She Would Have ‘Totally Gone’ On A Date With Jimmy Fallon

Kate also spoke about her “Instagram lovefest” with actress Michelle Pfeiffer.

RELATED: Kate Hudson Shares ‘The Hardest Things’ About Social Distancing

“I don’t really know her, we never spend time with each other but we always DM each other,” she shared.

Oliver, on the other hand, has been chatting a lot with the legendary Barbra Streisand on social media.

The actor said, “I have been making this joke on Instagram for a long time that she’s my real mother and all of a sudden I got a DM from her and we just go back and forth a little bit; that’s by far my greatest DM.”