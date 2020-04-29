Chris Hemsworth Casually Sits Unprotected Next To Beehive

Chris Hemsworth is not afraid of a few bee stings. After all, he is Thor.

Hemsworth accompanied two of his three children to the family’s mini-beehive in Australia. The “Avengers: Endgame” actor, who will star as the incredible Hulk Hogan in an upcoming biopic, did not at all seem worried about getting stung.

While his children wore complete beekeeper suits, Hemsworth simply sat cross-legged in a T-shirt, shorts, and baseball cap. His wife, Elsa Pataky, can be seen in the background of the Instagram video.

“With my little beekeepers here and our little Flow hive,” Hemsworth captioned the video. “Look at this. Harvesting honey, no disturbance to the bees, it’s pretty epic… Good invention!”

Hemsworth’s followers had all sorts of reactions.

“Lol… Thor needs no protection,” one fan wrote. “That’s amazing but I couldn’t be sitting anywhere near that,” another chimed in. A third asked, “Is Chris just that cool that he doesn’t need a bee suit?”

The Flow hives allow for beekeepers to have honey on tap.