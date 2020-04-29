Demi Lovato Says Max Ehrich Is ‘Very Important’ To Her: ‘I Wouldn’t Introduce Just Anybody To’ Sam Smith

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are serious.

The couple’s relationship has blossomed while in quarantine. Lovato dropped by “Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp” via video chat and dished on her new romance.

“You’re trying to get the tea!” she exclaimed when one of the hosts asked if Ehrich had met her BFF Sam Smith.

“Anybody that meets Sam would be somebody that would be very important to me,” Lovato said, confirming an encounter between Ehrich and Smith. “I wouldn’t introduce just anybody to Sam.”

A source told Capital FM that Ehrich has been a positive presence for Lovato amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Demi and Max have been seeing each other for a few weeks now,” the source said. “They have been quarantining together at Demi’s house and it’s going really well.”