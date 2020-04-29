Kaia Gerber Belts Out The Eagles With Her Dad Rande Gerber To Celebrate His 58th Birthday

Kaia Gerber proved she’s a woman of many talents with her latest clip.

The 18-year-old supermodel, who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, showed off her musical talent as she belted out the Eagles hit “Take It Easy” alongside her dad for his 58th birthday.

Gerber shared the sweet clip on Instagram with a birthday message.

RELATED: Kaia Gerber Joins Models To Talk Diversity, Politics & More In Special ‘Vogue’ Issue

Music aside, Gerber is now following in her mother’s footsteps and is hugely successful in the modelling industry.

The teen told Vogue back in October, “For me [modelling] wasn’t a foreign world to go into and I felt like I understood it. I knew what I was kind of getting into.”

RELATED: Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner Shine At Longchamp Show

“I’d been around it a lot. I definitely think there are some things that no matter how much somebody can tell you about, there were a lot of things you do have to learn firsthand. So for me it was, it was definitely less scary to go into. I have so much appreciation for women like my mom and for the other girls who come who don’t know anything. A lot of the times, English isn’t even their first language. I had a unique experience going into the industry.”