‘Wipeout’ Is Coming Back To TV With More Outrageous Obstacle Courses

Get ready for some more epic wipeouts.

The Wrap reports that TBS is reviving the popular obstacle course competition show “Wipeout” with 20 new episodes.

The original series, which ran from 2008 to 2014, featured contestants racing through outrageous obstacles like the “Sucker Punch”, the “Sweeper” and the “Big Balls”.

For the new series, a whole slate of new obstacles will be created, along with changes to the original format. The games will consist of three rounds, along with a new three-stage course with points for strategy and decision making.

“In my many years of producing, ‘Wipeout’ remains my all-time favourite,” creator Matt Kunitz said in a statement. “I am thrilled that it is returning more competitive than ever, while continuing to provide hilarious wipeouts. ‘Wipeout’ is a rare show loved by both kids and adults, a true co-viewing experience. With a strong focus on comedy, there is no better network for ‘Wipeout’’s return than TBS.”