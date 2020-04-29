Ricky Gervais Joins Jimmy Fallon For Some Social Distancing Laughs, Wine, And Games

Leave it to Ricky Gervais to make a Zoom interview with Jimmy Fallon hilarious.

With a glass of wine in hand, the British comedian joined Fallon for a chat — and to make fun of the late-night host’s “huge face” — revealing he’s taken to cutting his own hair.

Calling his ‘do an “atrocity at the back”, Gervais laughs, “I cut it in the mirror, so I just cut what I could see.”

The actor, whose series “After Life” recently dropped season 2 on Netflix, says, if given the choice between booze and toilet paper while in lockdown, he’s picking alcohol every time.

“As long as I’ve got booze I don’t care about toilet paper,” he says. “I would swap my last toilet roll for a bottle of beer if I didn’t have anything in. There’s no substitute for beer and wine. There’s books, there’s grass…,” he says as he and Fallon dissolve in hysterical laughter.

The two also played a game of “Hey Robot” in which they each took turns getting an Amazon Alexa to say a “magic word” pulled out of a jar, cracking one another up in the process. Watch below.