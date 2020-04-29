Kristen Bell Talks Surviving Quarantine With New Mom Ashley Graham On ‘Momsplaining’

Ashley Graham is doing well with her new baby under quarantine.

The model and new mom is on the latest episode of the “Momsplaining with Kristen Bell” on EllenTube, talking all about being stuck at home with her family during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re doing really good in this quarantine,” Graham says. “Everybody kind of has figured out their roles. We’re with my mom and we’re in Nebraska where I grew up.”

Bell remarks, “Having a mom around is great, being a new mom.”

Graham also answers a series of lightning-round questions, including, when is the last time she showered, and how long are her toenails.