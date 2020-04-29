Jameela Jamil Says Her New Series ‘Mira, Royal Detective’ Has A ‘Great Message For Young People’

Jameela Jamil is thrilled to be a part of the new Disney Junior animated series “Mira, Royal Detective”.

Speaking with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel from home, the 34-year-old “Good Place” alum talks about the new mystery-adventure series, inspired by Indian culture and customs, which she says, “felt like home.”

RELATED: Jameela Jamil Defends Herself After Interviewing Demi Lovato: ‘I’m Not Being Dragged Into Celebrity Feuds’

“I’ve wanted to do something like this my entire career,” says the British-born actress with an Indian and Pakistani background. “It’s something that I really, really needed as a kid… I never got to see the love interest ever be someone who looked like me. It was always very, very skinny, often white princesses with long, blonde, curly hair.”

“Mira, Royal Detective” follows a young South Asian girl, voiced by Leela Ladnier, who solves cases. Jamil says the show is “a really great message for young people [and] young girls.”

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Discusses Her Battle With Anxiety, Postpartum Depression In Candid Jameela Jamil Interview

She adds, “I think it’s also a really important message for young boys and young dads to remember that sometimes the girl can be the saviour and she has her own story and her own mission and her own life. So, I think that’s messaging we desperately needed when I was a kid. I would have found that really inspiring.”

RELATED: Duchess Meghan Details Her Work On The September Issue Of British Vogue In Editor’s Letter

The actress also looks back at her September 2019 cover with British Vogue, which was guest-edited by the Duchess of Sussex.

Calling the moment “one of the highlights” of her career, Jamil says, “It was incredible that someone I look up to so much — like Meghan Markle was the person who put me on that cover.”

Reminiscing on the cover, which also featured women, like environmental activist Greta Thunberg and women’s rights advocate Salma Hayek, Jamil contends, “It just was an incredibly liberating moment when the people on the cover weren’t there for being beautiful or thin. We were there because of something that we’d done. Our actions, rather than our aesthetic. And whether of not it matched the patriarchal ideal. We were there for our minds, rather than our faces.”