Will Smith Reunites With ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Cast On Snapchat

Will Smith and the cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” are bringing smiles to fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smith reunited with Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks), Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), Janet Hubert (Vivian Banks), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey the butler) and DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz) on the season finale of Smith’s Snapchat series “Will From Home”.

The “Fresh Prince” cast catch up, reflect on the show’s history, and deliver a special tribute to the late, great James Avery (Philip Banks).

The two-part season finale of “Will From Home” airs April 29-30 at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT on the Snapchat Discovery page.