Andrea Bocelli And Celine Dion Send Message Of Unity In Lyric Video For Beloved Track ‘The Prayer’

No matter where you are in the world, Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion want you to know you’re not alone.
After collaborating with Lady Gaga, John Legend, and pianist Lang Lang for a virtual rendition of their hit song “The Prayer” during “One World: Together At Home”, Bocelli and Dion have released a lyric video for the track.
During the video’s opening instrumental, a message from the dynamic duo invites everyone to sing along and celebrate this time of global togetherness amid the coronavirus pandemic.
As the video plays on, people can be seen holding up signs and flags from countries across the globe while singing along to the emotional ballad.
Check out the full lyric video above.