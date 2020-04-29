Andrea Bocelli And Celine Dion Send Message Of Unity In Lyric Video For Beloved Track ‘The Prayer’

No matter where you are in the world, Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion want you to know you’re not alone.

After collaborating with Lady Gaga, John Legend, and pianist Lang Lang for a virtual rendition of their hit song “The Prayer” during “One World: Together At Home”, Bocelli and Dion have released a lyric video for the track.

During the video’s opening instrumental, a message from the dynamic duo invites everyone to sing along and celebrate this time of global togetherness amid the coronavirus pandemic.

We asked people around the world to come together over video for the new official lyric video for Andrea and @celinedion's much loved single, 'THE PRAYER'. Thank you fans of the world for your wonderful participation! Watch the full video: https://t.co/Ymwsde8wVb pic.twitter.com/wl921bcMQp — Andrea Bocelli (@AndreaBocelli) April 29, 2020

No matter where you are, I hope you all #StaySafe and find #Togetherness during these challenging times. ❤️ / Où que vous soyez, j’espère que vous êtes en sécurité et que vous trouvez du réconfort. ❤️- Céline xx…

Watch/Regardez 👉🏼https://t.co/7kxzWKSYkQ#ThePrayer @AndreaBocelli pic.twitter.com/8J0YtrTvPX — Celine Dion (@celinedion) April 29, 2020

As the video plays on, people can be seen holding up signs and flags from countries across the globe while singing along to the emotional ballad.

Check out the full lyric video above.