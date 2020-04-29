JoJo Opens Up About Depression: ‘I Am A Product Of A Family With Substance-Abuse Issues’

JoJo is an open book about her depression.

The “Demonstrate” singer, 20, gets candid about mental health issues she and her family have experienced in a new sit-down with People.

“Because there is a history of mental health issues in my family, I didn’t feel any shame seeking help,” JoJo said. “Those of us who have a predisposition toward depression or a chemical imbalance — sometimes we just need a little help.”

JoJo watched her father struggle with opioid addiction. In 2009, her career came to a screeching halt over a contract dispute with her record label. Her crutch was alcohol; she began drinking herself to the point of blacking out at age 18.

“I was feeling overwhelmed and found myself wanting to get out of my mind because I was so scared and so sad,” she shared.

“At the end of the day I am a product of a family with substance-abuse issues,” JoJo continued. She had an epiphany two years later: “When I woke up and didn’t know how I got home, I was like, ‘This is not okay.’”

JoJo has since used therapy, medication, exercise, yoga, and journaling to reach a healthier place. Her journey inspires her new album, Good To Know, out Friday.